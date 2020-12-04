PM Modi On Navy Day: 'The Indian Navy Fearlessly Protects Our Coasts'

Indian Navy Day: PM Modi highly praised the "fearless" Indian Navy

Indian Navy Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted personnel of the Indian Navy on Navy Day today. "The Indian Navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need...," PM Modi tweeted on Navy Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I salute their valour, courage and professionalism. Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. On this day, the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries.

On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism.

The theme of Navy Day 2020 is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive".

The Indian Navy on their big day posted a video on Twitter about the importance of being vigilant 24x7 and going to the extreme to protect the maritime borders of India. "On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity," Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Navy Day wrote on the microblogging site, "I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities."

India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities.

On December 3 in 1971 Pakistan attacked Indian air bases. Following the attack, the 25th Missile Vessel Squadron was ordered to dispatch three missile boats - Nirghat, Veer and Nipat at maximum speed towards Karachi. Just before midnight of December 4, the Navy's missile boats carried out successful attacks resulting in sinking of Pakistani Destroyer Khaiber, Minesweeper Muhafiz and MV Venus Challenger as well as destruction of Kiamari oil fields. Karachi was attacked again on December 7 and 8 from the West. INS Vinash fired four missiles, which damaged MV Gulf Star, MV Harmatton and PN Tanker Dacca.

Wishing India's all naval personnel a A Happy Navy Day!