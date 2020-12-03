Indian Navy Day 2020: Here Is Why Navy Day Is Celebrated On December 4

National Navy Day: Know why Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. On this day, the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan. The theme of Navy Day 2020 is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive". "Covid-19 and Chinese attempts to change status quo along northern borders have posed new challenges. The Navy is ready to face both these challenges," Admiral Karambir Singh, the Navy chief said at a press conference on the eve of Navy Day.

Following Pakistani attack on Indian air bases on the evening of December 3, 1971, the 25th Missile Vessel Squadron was ordered to dispatch three missile boats - Nirghat, Veer and Nipat at maximum speed towards Karachi. Just before midnight of December 4, the Navy's missile boats carried out successful attacks resulting in sinking of Pakistani Destroyer Khaiber, Minesweeper Muhafiz and MV Venus Challenger as well as destruction of Kiamari oil fields. Karachi was attacked again on December 7 and 8 from the West. INS Vinash fired four missiles, which damaged MV Gulf Star, MV Harmatton and PN Tanker Dacca.

National Navy Day: Sea Hawk that was operated from the decks of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 displayed at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Trivandrum for Navy Day

On Navy Day, various events are organised by the Indian Navy to reach out to citizens through various mass contact programmes. This year due to the Covid-19 forced restrictions, the outreach has turned largely virtual. Some of the activities include the 360 degree Virtual Reality Tour of INS Vikramaditya. While watching the video, viewers will be able to explore the flight deck and other unclassified areas 360 degrees using smart phones or other devices, according to a report in news agency ANI.

The Indian Navy warships and aircraft are open to visitors, especially school children every year. This year a virtual tour has been organized for viewers onboard the naval destroyer INS Mysore. The viewer will be provided an experience of virtual walk around the ship''s prominent places with relevant briefings by the ship''s personnel.