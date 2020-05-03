Coast Guard Switches On Ceremonial Lights For Those Fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus: Coast Guard ship at Port Blair is lit with decorative lights

The Indian Coast Guard's in Port Blair switched on decorative lights installed on its ships this evening to honour medical professionals and others involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, aircraft of the Indian Air Force and the Navy showered petals on hospitals and places of national importance.

The ships of the Southern Naval Command, anchored in the centre of the Ernakulam channel in Kerala, will also switch on their ceremonial lights, fire bright flares against the dark night sky and blow siren.

On the deck of India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a green boxing glove symbol is seen punching a circle of red lights that has been made to look like the coronavirus.

"#INSVikramaditya the pride of #India symbolically punches the #CoronaVirus on its deck as #ArmedForces pay tribute to the #CoronaWarriors" the Navy tweeted.

The gesture of thanks started with laying of flowers by the three service chiefs at the police memorial in Delhi this morning to honour police personnel deployed to enforce the nationwide lockdown.

The jets showering petals were clearly seen as visibility has improved in most cities. Skies have become clearer across the world as industrial activities and traffic stopped due to the lockdown.

"Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this evening, along with a montage of the day's flypast. In the video, health workers with masks are seen clapping as petals fall on them.