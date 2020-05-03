Armed Forces' Big Thank You To Those Fighting COVID-19 Today: 10 Points

The gesture of thanks will start with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials said.

In Delhi, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets from the Western Air Command will drop petals at hospitals across the city from 10:30 am. Some of the hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The fighter aircraft formations comprising Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will fly over Rajpath in central Delhi and will circle over the city for 30 minutes from 10 am, PTI reported.

In Mumbai, military aircraft will drop petals at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, among others.

"Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday.

The IAF's C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar flight profile as the fighters covering the entire Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). "The planes will fly at an approximate height of 500 metres to 1,000 metres keeping aerospace safety in mind, especially in respect of bird activity," news agency PTI quoted an IAF officer as saying.

The jets showering petals are likely to be seen much clearer against the sky as visibility has improved in most cities due to no industrial activities and less pollutants in the air during the lockdown.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five ships from 7.30 pm to 11:59 pm off the Gateway of India in Mumbai, PTI reported. They will show banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 pm at anchorage.

Additionally, the Naval air stations at Goa will organise a human chain on the runway to honour "corona warriors". The Eastern Naval Command will illuminate two ships at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast.