Indian Navy Comes To Aid Of Oman-Bound Vessel On Fire, Indian Crew Onboard

Indian Navy's warship INS Tabar, on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, received a distress call from a ship named MT Yi Cheng 6 after which it sprung into action. Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6 experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard. INS Tabar team -- 13 Indian naval personnel and 5 crew members -- immediately started firefighting operations.

Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6 was going from Kandla in Gujarat to Shinas, Oman when it made a distress call on Sunday. 14 Indian crew members were on board the vessel.

The fire fighting team and equipment from INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, said the Indian Navy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



#IndianNavy's stealth frigate#INSTabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on #29Jun 25.



The intensity of the fire has been brought down drastically, informed the Indian Navy's spokesperson.