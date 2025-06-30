Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Indian Navy Comes To Aid Of Oman-Bound Vessel On Fire, Indian Crew Onboard

Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6 was going from Kandla in Gujarat to Shinas, Oman when it made a distress call on Sunday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

14 Indian crew members were on board the Oman-bound vessel.

  • INS Tabar received a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 in the Gulf of Oman
  • Fourteen Indian crew members were aboard MT Yi Cheng 6 during the incident
  • Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members are involved in firefighting
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

Indian Navy's warship INS Tabar, on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, received a distress call from a ship named MT Yi Cheng 6 after which it sprung into action. Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6 experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard. INS Tabar team -- 13 Indian naval personnel and 5 crew members -- immediately started firefighting operations.

Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6 was going from Kandla in Gujarat to Shinas, Oman when it made a distress call on Sunday. 14 Indian crew members were on board the vessel.

The fire fighting team and equipment from INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, said the Indian Navy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 

The intensity of the fire has been brought down drastically, informed the Indian Navy's spokesperson.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Navy, INS Tabar, Indian Navy Rescue
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com