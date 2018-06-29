Indian Naval Officer Ready To Conquer 'Golden Globe Race'

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy will sail solo, non-stop around the world for the 2nd time

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo,is ready for his second solo circumnavigation.



He will sail the boat 'Thuriya' around the world in historic 'Golden Globe Race' which will be flagged off from Les Sables d'Olonne, France on July 1.



A total of 18 sailors will be starting the race. Commander Tomy is a special invitee at this race, according to a Navy release in Visakhapatnam today.



The race is being held to commemorate 50 years of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston successfully completing the solo, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation in 312 days.



