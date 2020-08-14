Indian Government Afraid To Face Chinese Intentions In Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said media's silence over Ladakh will result in India paying a "huge price" (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again criticised the government on the Ladakh situation today, and claimed that the country will have to pay a "huge price".

In a tweet, he said, "The government of India (GOI) is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself," but did not elaborate.

He also said lack of courage and the media's silence will result in India paying a "huge price".

Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the government and the prime minister on the border situation in Ladakh.

