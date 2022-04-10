Indian Coast Guard Commissions Advanced Light Helicopter MK III Squadron

The ALH MK III helicopters also feature an array of state of the art sensors.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday commissioned a squadron of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III, which will strengthen maritime security.

ALH MK III choppers are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment which enables them to undertake the role of long-range maritime reconnaissance, an ICG statement said.

These helicopters also feature an array of state of the art sensors, which add up to the maritime prowess of the Indian Coast Guard at sea. They have traffic alert and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, a heavy machine gun, a removable Medical Intensive Care Unit and other facilities.

Four such helicopters are positioned at Bhubaneswar, covering the entire coast of West Bengal and Orissa, the statement said.

The 830 squadron was commissioned by ICG Director General VS Pathania in presence of various civil and military dignitaries based in Odisha and the adjoining region.

