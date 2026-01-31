US Clears Nearly $4 Billion To Sell 30 Apache Helicopters To Israel

The United States said Friday it had approved a $3.8 billion sale to Israel of 30 Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, as a fragile ceasefire is in place in Gaza.

The sale was within a new package of nearly $6.7 billion in weapons to Israel, for which President Donald Trump has vowed strong support.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in a statement.

"This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," it said.

Also in the package was a $1.8 billion sale of joint light tactical vehicles.

The United States sends billions of dollars worth of military supplies per year to Israel, largely in aid rather than sales.

Israel and Hamas reached a US-backed ceasefire in October that largely paused two years of war.

The Trump administration has said that the ceasefire is now in its second phase, with a focus on disarming Hamas.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,221 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally that includes hostages who died or were killed during their captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, at least 71,667 Palestinians have been killed in the small coastal territory by Israel's retaliatory military campaign, according to Gaza's health ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)