Army Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Baramulla

The army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression, officials said. (Representational)

An army soldier was killed on Sunday when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in north Kashmir's Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts, the official said.

The soldier, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he died, he said.

