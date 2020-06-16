20 Indian Soldiers Killed In Ladakh Face-Off: Read Army's Full Statement

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area (Representational)

The Army on Tuesday confirmed that 20 soldiers lost their lives in the India-China violent face-off on Monday night in Ladakh.

Here is the Army's full statement.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."