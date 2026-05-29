Indian Army Doctors Pull Off Miracle By Removing Tiny LED Bulb From 9-Month-Old Baby's Lung

Indian Army doctors at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) in Pune are earning widespread online praise for saving a nine-month-old infant's life. The baby had swallowed a hazardous LED bulb with corrosive wires, which became lodged deep inside the left lung. Doctors successfully performed a highly complex and risky procedure to remove the foreign object, narrowly averting a fatal airway collapse.

The specialists at AICTS performed bronchoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure where a thin, flexible tube with a camera is inserted through the nose or mouth, down the throat, and into the lungs.

"Specialists at Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (#AICTS), Pune successfully saved the life of a 9-month-old infant after removing a hazardous LED bulb with corrosive wires lodged deep inside the airway of the left lung through a highly complex bronchoscopic procedure," the Southern Command of the Indian Army stated in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"The life-threatening emergency, which carried risks of airway collapse and major lung surgery, was managed with exceptional precision, restoring normal breathing and averting a potentially fatal outcome without complications," the army added.

The Army also shared photos of the tiny red LED bulb extracted from the infant's airway, along with before-and-after X-ray images clearly showing the foreign object lodged in the baby's respiratory tract.

Check The Post Here:

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'Salute To Army Doctors'

As the post gained traction, social media users praised the Indian Army doctors for saving the children's life. "Army doctors make the dead walk straight," said one user, while another added: "Salute to the Army Doctors and nurses at AICTS Pune."

A third commented: "Please make sure there are no small parts in toys you hand to a child. Small batteries, too, are a hazard. Well done to the doctors!"

A fourth said: "Modern surgeries are incredible. I drove myself to the hospital while I was dying and I almost died on the emergency room floor and they had me in surgery cutting out my appendix within 45 minutes. Bravo to these heroes saving this little kid. Bravo."