Indian Army Day: Captain Tania Shergill Leads All-Men Contingent In Army Day Parade

Army Day 2020: Tania Shergil became the first woman parade adjutant in Army Day Parade this year.

On Army Day today, Indian Army's Captain Tania Shergil became the first woman parade adjutant in Army Day Parade this year to lead an all-men contingent.

A parade adjutant is responsible for executing the parade.

Captain Tania Shergill, who is an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will also be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

Congratulating the "Punjab's daughter" for this feat, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Punjab's daughter Capt. Tania Shergill's who is the first woman to lead all-men contingent at the #ArmyDay2020 parade today. She is also going to be the adjutant of the #RepublicDay2020 parade on January 26. A proud day for all!"

Last Year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi had become the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent in the Republic Day parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have also served in the Army.

The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Army Air Defence on the Rajpath.

Contingents of the Corps of Signals, Sikh Light Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Parachute Regiment will also take part in the parade.

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Several leaders from across the parties, sports personalities and celebs also tweeted their praise about the Indian Army.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is celebrated to salute the brave soldiers of the country.

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)