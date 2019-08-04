Army Asks Pak To Take Back Bodies Of 5 Intruders, Come With White Flags

The Indian Army shot dead five intruders in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector (File)

The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of five intruders who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector this week. The five men of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) were killed while they were trying to infiltrate into India and strike a forward post in the Keran sector, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The Pakistani Army has been offered to approach with white flags and take the bodies for last rites, sources said. Pakistan is yet to respond.

Heavy cross-border firing is continuing in Keran sector, sources said.

Images released to the press showed the bodies of intruders lying on the Indian side of the Line of Control. BATs usually try to maim or mutilate Indian soldiers by ambushing them.

The incident, known to have taken place within the last two days, comes amid heightened security in the state that has also triggered an unprecedented advisory to pilgrims and tourists to leave the state immediately.

"It clearly indicates complicity of Pakistan in terror activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the Line of Control and hinterland," Army sources said.

However, there have been no attempts in the last two days by Pakistani forces to target Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, sources said.

In security operations in the state, four terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed have also been killed. A sniper rifle, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mines with Pakistani markings have been found from them.

Pakistani forces continued to fire across the Line of Control and the border and Indian soldiers retaliated on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir was put on alert on Friday, with the government asking pilgrims and tourists to leave the state immediately.

The advisory came after the Army said there are confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A landmine and a sniper rifle were found on the route of the pilgrimage, it said.

The unprecedented alert and a massive build-up of paramilitary forces has pushed Jammu and Kashmir to the edge and fuelled rumours.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik's efforts to allay speculation, that there no change was being planned to the special status of the state listed in the constitution, has not convinced political leadership in the state.

