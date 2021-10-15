Troops Advance To Retrieve Bodies, Terrorists Holed Up In J&K Forest

The army has been engaged in fierce encounters in J&K for several days this week (File)

Troops of the Indian Army are advancing cautiously towards a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to bring back the bodies of two soldiers who were killed in action yesterday, sources have said. The task is proving to be tough as the terrorists have hidden deep inside the forest and have fired at the security forces, they said.

With the loss of the two soldiers, the army suffered seven casualties this week in the ongoing operation - five soldiers were killed in action when the encounter started on Monday.

The operation to bring back the two bodies from the forest was launched this morning, sources said. "The bodies are being retrieved. It will be competed very soon," said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The authorities have closed the Poonch-Jammu Highway as a safety measure.

The heavily armed terrorists seem to be well entrenched in the forests and the operation to neutralise them is proving to be tough, sources said.

The terrorists may have set up their hideouts two-three months ago and seem to be familiar with the terrain and the forest, sources said.

On Monday, the army had engaged terrorists in a fierce encounter in a forest area at Dera Ki Gali. Yesterday, another encounter started at Mendhar forest, several kilometres away from Dera Ki Gali.