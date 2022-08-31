Indian Air Force Seeks Details As US Grounds Chinook Chopper Fleet: Report

Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational, an official told ANI. (File)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.

The IAF operates a fleet of 15 Boeing-made Chinook helicopters acquired from the US and inducted into service in March 2019.

"Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," government officials told ANI when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet.

According to local media reports, the US Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters due to a risk of engine fires.

The Wall Street Journal quoting US Army officials said they were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths.

The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas.

