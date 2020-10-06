Indian Air Force Day: Rafale, Tejas To Showcase India's Air Power. See Pics

Indian Air Force Day Image: In a first, the Rafale fighter jets will be part of IAF Day

The Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on October 8. India showcases its air power at the annual Indian Air Force Day. This year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The IAF Day parade takes place at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

"I would like to compliment all air warriors for a job well done in what has turned out to be an extremely challenging year...," Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said in a video on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the IAF posted stunning photos of the aircraft, which are to be displayed at the air show. "The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapon." The IAF tweeted.

Apart from the Rafale, the IAF posted photos of other fighter jets that will be part of the parade. "Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft," IAF wrote on Twitter.

Rehearsals are on full swing at Hindon air force station for the IAF Day parade on Thursday.

The Mi-17 V5, "a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment and modern avionics..." will be seen at the Air Force day parade. The Mi-17 is deployed for troops, arms transport and search-and-rescue missions.

The Apache "twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit" will also be part of the grand air show.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, ahead of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, the IAF is "very well positioned" to deal with any action along the northern border. "Induction of Rafale jets has given us an operational edge, the Air Chief Marshal added.