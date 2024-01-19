Woman Officer To Lead Air Force's Marching Contingent At Republic Day

Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur is a fighter controller.

Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur will lead the Indian Air Force's marching contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26 at the Kartavya Path here.

Fifteen women pilots of the IAF will also operate various platforms during the aerial flypast, officials said.

The IAF marching contingent will be led by Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Alhuwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil as supernumerary officers, they said.

Squadron Leader Thakur is a fighter controller.

In addition to the IAF marching contingent, a tri-services contingent of Agniveervayu (Women) would be participating in the parade.

A total of 48 Agniveervayu women would be part of this contingent, the officials said.

Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma would be marching as supernumerary officer of the tri-serviced contingent.

The theme of the IAF's Republic Day tableau would be "Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar".

Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, both Su-30 pilots, would be present on the tableau.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)