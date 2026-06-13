Siachen Runs To Deadly Accidents: History Of AN-32 Which Crashed Today

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died on Saturday when an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed in Assam's Jorhat during a routine sortie. The accident occurred around 10 am.

The IAF expressed deep regret over the loss and identified the victims as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam. It extended condolences to the families and stated that it stands with them during this period of grief.

The AN-32 has served as a key part of India's military air transport for decades. The aircraft was developed specifically at the request of the Indian Air Force, based on the earlier AN-26 design. It features more powerful engines, improved high-lift devices on the wings, and roller track equipment in the cargo area.

These changes allow it to operate effectively in demanding conditions. The aircraft can fly from high-altitude airfields up to 4,500 metres above sea level and perform in hot climates. It requires only limited ground infrastructure, making it suitable for remote locations.

In India, the AN-32 regularly carries troops and supplies to forward areas in both peacetime and during operations. One of its important tasks is delivering food and essential equipment to forces stationed at Siachen in Kashmir, the world's highest battlefield.

Origins And Procurement

The programme began on December 30 1980, when the Council of Ministers of the USSR issued Order No. 2743-RS. This authorised the development and production of the AN-32 for export to the IAF, with an initial plan for 118 aircraft. Serial production took place at the Kyiv Aviation Plant from 1982 to 1996. In total, 358 aircraft were built during that period.

The IAF currently operates around 100 AN-32 aircraft, which continue to form the main element of its tactical transport capability.

Modernisation Programme

The fleet has undergone extensive upgrades in response to safety concerns. A major catalyst was a crash in 2009. India then signed a contract worth $400 million with the Ukrainian manufacturer Antonov to modernise more than 100 aircraft. The work included overhauling airframes and engines to extend service life, along with the installation of new avionics, navigation systems and communication equipment.

So far, about 55 aircraft have completed the process. The upgraded aircraft are now fitted with two modern emergency locator transmitters: the ARTEX C406-1 and the portable KANNAD 406AS.

These devices are intended to improve the chances of rapid location in the event of an accident.

A Troubled Safety Record

The AN-32 has experienced more than 18 major accidents in Indian service.

The following are among the recorded incidents:

March 22, 1986: A crash in Jammu and Kashmir killed 17 people.

October 4, 1988: A crash in Uttar Pradesh killed 10 people.

July 15, 1990: A crash in Kerala killed 5 people.

April 1, 1992: Two AN-32 aircraft collided in mid-air in Punjab, with four deaths on each aircraft, for a total of eight.

March 7, 1999: An aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. It killed 18 people on board and three on the ground.

June 8, 2009: A crash in Arunachal Pradesh killed 13 people.

July 22, 2016: An AN-32 carrying more than 29 people went missing over the Bay of Bengal. The wreckage was located in January 2024 and all 29 on board were confirmed dead.

June 3, 2019: An aircraft with 13 people on board disappeared shortly after taking off from Jorhat. The wreckage was found on 11 June near Arunachal Pradesh. All 13 perished.

March 7, 2025: An aircraft crashed on landing at Bagdogra Airport. No casualties were reported.

The latest accident on Saturday in Jorhat, has once again brought the type's safety record into focus. The Indian Air Force has not yet released details of the cause, and an investigation is expected. Despite the challenges, the AN-32 remains in service because of its ability to reach places that many other transport aircraft cannot.