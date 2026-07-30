AFCAT 2 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Know Your Exam Centre City

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by logging in to the official AFCAT portal.

The AFCAT 02/2026 examination will be conducted on August 8 and 9, 2026 for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force.

How to Download AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official AFCAT website.

website. Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 Candidate Login link.

Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Complete the captcha verification, if asked.

Click on Submit.

Check your allotted exam city.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

What Candidates Should Know