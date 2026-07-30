AFCAT 2 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Know Your Exam Centre City

Candidates must download the city intimation slip online and note it is not an admit card
- The Indian Air Force released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates.
- The AFCAT 02/2026 exam is scheduled for August 8 and 9, 2026.
- Candidates can check their exam city by logging into the official AFCAT portal.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by logging in to the official AFCAT portal.
The AFCAT 02/2026 examination will be conducted on August 8 and 9, 2026 for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force.
How to Download AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official AFCAT website.
- Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 Candidate Login link.
- Log in using your registered email ID and password.
- Complete the captcha verification, if asked.
- Click on Submit.
- Check your allotted exam city.
- Download and save the slip for future reference.
What Candidates Should Know
- The city intimation slip only mentions the allotted examination city.
- It cannot be used as an admit card.
- Candidates should verify all the details mentioned on the slip.
- In case of any error, they should contact the Indian Air Force through the official AFCAT portal.
- Keep checking the website regularly for the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 and exam day instructions.
Show full article