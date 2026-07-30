Advertisement

AFCAT 2 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Know Your Exam Centre City

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip for the 2026 exam on the official AFCAT portal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AFCAT 2 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Know Your Exam Centre City
Candidates must download the city intimation slip online and note it is not an admit card
  • The Indian Air Force released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates.
  • The AFCAT 02/2026 exam is scheduled for August 8 and 9, 2026.
  • Candidates can check their exam city by logging into the official AFCAT portal.
Can I use the city intimation slip to enter the exam center?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by logging in to the official AFCAT portal.

The AFCAT 02/2026 examination will be conducted on August 8 and 9, 2026 for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force.

How to Download AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official AFCAT website.
  • Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 Candidate Login link.
  • Log in using your registered email ID and password.
  • Complete the captcha verification, if asked.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Check your allotted exam city.
  • Download and save the slip for future reference.

What Candidates Should Know

  • The city intimation slip only mentions the allotted examination city.
  • It cannot be used as an admit card.
  • Candidates should verify all the details mentioned on the slip.
  • In case of any error, they should contact the Indian Air Force through the official AFCAT portal.
  • Keep checking the website regularly for the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 and exam day instructions.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Air Force, AFCAT 2026, AFCAT 02 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com