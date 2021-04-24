Indian Air Force Brings 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers From Singapore

The containers were airlifted from Singapore by C17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF.

The Indian Air Force on Saturday picked up from Singapore four cryogenic containers for storage of liquid oxygen, officials said.

The aircraft with four cryogenic oxygen containers landed at Panagarh airbase in West Bengal at around 4:30 pm, the officials said.

#IndiaFightsCorona



Four cryogenic oxygen containers have arrived in India at Panagarh Air Base from Singapore. The containers were air lifted in an IAF C-17 aircraft from @ChangiAirport in Singapore earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/vgNxeQe4Hd — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 24, 2021

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Since Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

The IAF was also transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID-19 hospitals in various parts of the country.

"The Indian Air Force is taking sorties to reduce the transportation time of Oxygen and other critical supplies. One C-17 has reached Changi airport in Singapore today. These containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks will help boosting the oxygen supply in the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office tweeted earlier.