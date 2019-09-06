India Will Give Befitting Reply If Attacked, Says Venkaiah Naidu

"If somebody attacks us, we will give them a befitting reply," Venkaiah Naidu said. (File)

India has been acting with restraint despite "grave provocations" but if attacked, it will give a reply that the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, in a veiled warning to Pakistan.

He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office.

Referring to a quote from the books on India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty through peaceful means, the vice president said India has always adhered to the values of peace and cooperation but will retaliate to aggression against it.

"If you go through the history of India, it was never an aggressor, never attacked any country in spite of being known as ''vishwaguru'' (world leader), in spite of having maximum GDP, much before others. India never attacked any other country," Mr Naidu said.

"If you want to live in harmony, in peace, you must live together, work together, and then move together. That is the philosophy of India," the vice president said.

"In spite of grave provocations, we are not doing anything. But if somebody attacks us, we will give a reply to them. They won't be able to forget it for the rest of their lives," Mr Naidu said.

The vice president said India was at a crucial moment in its history where it could take a big leap towards inclusive development by overcoming major challenges and formidable obstacles in its way to achieving inclusive development.

