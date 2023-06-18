Severe Heatwave Warning Across India, Schools Extend Summer Vacation

IMD has said the severe heatwave conditions will prevail for 4 days. (File)

India has no relief from scorching heat as several parts of the country continue to reel under intense heat waves. In its latest notification, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in various regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others.

Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions in Bihar, the state is under a red alert warning, as per IMD's daily heatwave guidance, issued on Friday. In the wake of scorching heat, the Patna district administration has extended the summer vacation for classes up to Class 12. The schools will remain closed until June 24.

Along with Bihar, several other states have extended their summer vacations as a response to the extreme heat. Jharkhand's School Education and Literacy Department announced that schools in the state will remain closed for up to classes 8 until June 17. On the other hand, schools in Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh have also extended their summer vacation.

IMD has stated that heatwave and severe heatwave conditions will prevail in some pockets of Odisha, Vidarbha during the next four days. People living in Gangetic West Bengal, as well as Jharkhand will witness scorching heat for the next 3 days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and East Madhya Pradesh will experience the wrath of heat waves for the next two days. Heatwave-like condition will continue in states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Madhya Pradesh, and Rayalaseema for the next 24 hours.

Along with scorching afternoons, warm night conditions are expected to prevail in certain parts of Vidarbha, and East Uttar Pradesh on June 17. Similar conditions will also prevail in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on June 17 and 18.

Stable temperatures

There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Central, East, and South India in the next three days. However, a fall by 2-4°C is predicted after that. Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures will be experienced in Northwest India and some parts of West India in the next three days. However, a gradual rise by 2-4°C is expected in the following days, as per the IMD notification.