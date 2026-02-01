India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Oil From Iran: Trump's Big Claim

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India has made a deal to buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing it from Iran.

"We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," he told reporters while on Air Force One.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi.

Trump said that China was also "welcome" to make a deal with the US to buy Venezuelan oil.

The US has emerged as the biggest recipient of Venezuelan oil following former President Nicolas Maduro's capture.

A fleet of 18 ships loaded with crude oil bound for refineries in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi in January, the most since December 2024, according to shipping reports and vessel movements compiled by Bloomberg.

Combined crude deliveries to the US will reach about 2,75,000 barrels a day, more than doubling volumes seen in December last year.

Shipments to China, which averaged 4,00,000 barrels a day last year, fell to zero in January.