Nagpur Tops 10 Hottest Cities In India Today: Private Forecaster Skymet

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Temperature is rising across India as summers set in. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark. With heat wave intensifying in several parts the country, private weather forecaster Skymet has released a list of 10 hottest cities in India today. Among them, Nagpur in Maharashtra tops the list with a maximum temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius.

After Nagpur, Banda in Uttar Pradesh is the second hottest city with 43.8 degree Celsius temperature.

It is followed by Khargone in Madhya Pradesh (43.5 Degree Celsius), Adilabad in Telangana (43.3 degree Celsius); and Wardha (43.2 degree Celsius) and Akola (43.1 degree Celsius) in Maharashtra.

The temperature in the following four cities settled at 43 degree Celsius. They are - Brahmapuri in Maharashtra, Gulbarge in Karnataka, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and Phalodi in Rajasthan.

The private forecaster also shared a video of the 10 hottest cities in India on Twitter.

Top 10 hottest places in India on Wednesdayhttps://t.co/RpYd3cHfMH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) April 10, 2019

In Delhi, the maximum temperature hovered around 38 degree Celsius with weather department predicting a "possibility of thundery development".

Yesterday, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Rajasthan with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer sizzled at 42.7 degrees Celsius followed by Kota at 42 degrees Celsius, the Meterological department official said.

Among other places, the temperature was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius in Churu, 41.6 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 41.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 40.6 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 40 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 39.9 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 39.4 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar.

