Army Man Thrashed In Nagpur After 'Fight Over Parking', Car Thrown In Drain

An army officer was thrashed by four people last week, allegedly after he had a minor altercation with them over parking in Maharashtra's Nagpur. According to the Indian Army officials, the man, identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare (40), has been working in the Indian Army in the Northeast.

He was on a four-day leave and was visiting Maharashtra when the incident took place.

Earlier reports claimed that Waghmare was allegedly drunk and hit at least 30 people with his car while driving recklessly, following which the locals thrashed him. However, the Indian Army has refuted the claims, saying that four people chased him after a fight over parking. Trying to escape, Waghmare drove fast but ended up crashing into a tree. No one was injured in the incident.

The four people then allegedly pulled Waghmare out of the car, thrashed him, and threw the army man's car into a drain.

Visuals showed Waghmare trying to get past people with blood on his face.

The army officer has filed a case against the four people at the Ramtek police station. The local military authority is also providing assistance to Waghmare, officials said.

However, police have said they are still investigating the incident.