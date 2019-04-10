Delhi Temperature May Reach 38 Degrees, Thundery Developments Likely

Delhi woke up to a warm morning with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Even as Delhi woke up to a warm Wednesday morning, the weather department has said that the skies of the national capital will turn partly cloudy later in the day, with a thundery development possible.

"The skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon, and there is also possibility of thundery development," an official of the meteorological department said.

While the the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius.

