India vs New Zealand Match In Dharamshala Brings Rival Politicians Together

Keeping aside their political rivalry, Congress and BJP leaders enjoyed a Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the scenic Dharamshala stadium on Sunday.

BJP leader and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was joined by Congress leader and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Industries Minister Harshvardhan, BJP national president J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal and several other Congress legislators also watched the match live from the ground.

Mr Sukhu was seen sitting between J P Nadda and Anurag Thakur. The leaders were snapped sitting together in the VVIP stands with the chief minister holding Anurag Thakur's hand.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh State Tourism Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali were also present there.

"This event is a testament to our nation's fervour for the sport," said the chief minister, praising the stadium's breathtaking surroundings.

On the field, however, India had a rare ordinary day as they dropped three catches. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was the most expensive bowler but got the important wickets of Tom Lathan and Glenn Phillips.

Daryl Mitchell hit a gutsy hundred before India pacer Mohammed Shami sizzled with a five-wicket haul in his first game of the World Cup to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out here on Sunday.

