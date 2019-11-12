India, US To Begin Joint Disaster Relief Exercise From Tomorrow

The joint exercise will begin in Visakhapatnam from tomorrow.

The first India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise ''Tiger Triumph'' will begin in Visakhapatnam from November 13.

Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will be part of the exercise, an official release said.

The United States will be represented by Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. The Exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations.

The opening ceremony along with a Joint Flag Parade will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on November 14. Personnel from both sides will participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions.

On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships will sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations.

On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of Relief Forces would be undertaken to the Exercise scenario.

At the HADR Exercise Area, a Joint Command and Control Centre would be established jointly by the Indian Army and US Marines.

The Exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on November 21.

