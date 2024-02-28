India Transformed From Fragile 5 To Top 5 Economies In 10 Years: Minister

"We have become an inspiration for the countries of the world in terms of economic performance."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday that in the last 10 years, India has transformed itself from being among fragile 5 economies to one of the top 5 economies in the world.

Talking to the reporters, on the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet', Chandrasekhar said, "Citizens of Pune who are interested in becoming part of the movement of building a Viksit Bharat that the Prime Minister has laid out as a vision for us can become a Viksit Bharat ambassador. In the last 10 years, India has transformed itself from a fragile 5 economy to one of the top 5 economies in the world."

Appreciating the ongoing developments in the nation, the Union Minister said that India has become an inspiration for countries around the world.

"We have become an inspiration for the countries of the world in terms of economic performance, in terms of our inclusive policies, and in terms of how we transformed governance and made government work for the people," he said.

Chandrasekhar said that the Prime Minister has set a target for making India a Viksit Bharat in the coming years.

"In the coming years, the Prime Minister has set the target of making India a Viksit Bharat, and he has said that this will be a partnership between the government, political parties, and the citizens of the country. Each Indian should come out and become a Viksit Bharat ambassador so that this vision of Viksit Bharat is a vision that is being built for the future of young Indians," he said.

"When the young Indians grow, he/she finds himself or herself living in a country that has been transformed over the years through the hard work of many governments, including PM Narendra Modi," the Union Minister said.

Talking to ANI, MD of Epitome Component Pvt Ltd. Anurag Dhooth said that the idea of Viksit Bharat is the progress of the country and all the sections of society.

"The idea of Viksit Bharat is the progress of the country and all the sections of society. Whatever is happening today is a transformation. The world is looking at us," Dhooth said.

Investment Advisor Mandar Shende told ANI that if all 140 crore Indians contribute, then India will become a developed country in 2037 instead of 2047.

"If all the 140 crore Indians contribute towards the Prime Minister's dream of Viksit Bharat, then we will become a developed country in 2037 instead of 2047. Each and every Indian should contribute towards it. It is not just PM Modi's goal, it is the goal of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Applauding the idea of 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet', partner at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Indraneel Chitale, said, "It is an excellent campaign. It is marketing India's story very well. The more the world notices, the better it gets. GST has been a great boom for doing business across the country. Digital infrastructure has been a boom for consumer businesses like us."

The MD of Agni Solar Pvt. Ltd., Ravi Petite, said that everyone should contribute towards the Viksit Bharat dream of the Prime Minister.

"It is a fantastic initiative. We must all contribute towards the Viksit Bharat dream of the Prime Minister. The solar energy industry is really booming because of the vision of the PM. For my industry (the solar industry), it is a huge change. We don't see a slowdown at all. It will continue to grow," Petite told ANI.

Technical Director of Pawar Rubber Products, Hemant Thakkar, said that government initiatives are being taken for entrepreneurs and MSMEs

"I think we are just very happy to be here supporting the government in whatever way we can. We have also seen a lot of changes in the last 8-10 years. Government initiatives are being taken for entrepreneurs and MSMEs," he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's belief in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', Chairperson of the Mentoring Panel at CII's BYST, Dr. S. Sukanya Iyer, said that the PM gave a 360-degree perspective of balanced regional development.

"The most important aspect of our leadership and our PM is that he believes in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. He included not only one particular region, but he also gave a 360-degree perspective of balanced regional development. Starting from Jammu and Kashmir, abrogation of Article 370 to Kanniyakumari, where he has given Rs. 7,300 crores worth of infrastructure projects," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)