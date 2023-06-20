India To Have Own Clothing Size Chart Soon: Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal

India to have its own clothing size chart soon. (Representational)

India will soon have its own standard body sizes for the apparel sector with only the final touches pending following the conclusion of a nationwide survey, Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

However, the exercise to standardise the Indian footwear size will take a little longer, he added.

"The faculty members of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, who conducted the survey (after) travelling to every state, have done very good work. A presentation (of the survey) was made before me a few days ago," Goyal said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"We will give it a finishing touch and implement it across the country once it is approved," he added.

About a standard Indian size for footwear, the minister said it will take "a little more time". "But it will also come soon."

