India Summons Pak Envoy Over Sikh Girl's Kidnapping: Report

Protests from Sikh community in Delhi broke out outside Pakistan High Commission. (Representational)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on the issue of kidnap of a Sikh girl in Pakistan, according to sources.

This came after Gurdwara Panja Sahib's head granthi's daughter went missing in Pakistan.

Protests from the Sikh community in the national capital broke out on Monday outside the Pakistan High Commission in wake of Sikh girl's kidnapping.

"This has been going on for years where the Sikh community has been subjected to violence in Pakistan. Girls have been kidnapped and are subjected to forcible conversions. The whole country must be involved in this fight," said MS Sirsa, chief, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Delhi told reporters.

There are several historical Sikh gurudwaras in Pakistan which are either in a dilapidated condition or are occupied by the land mafia and locals.

The Sikhs are facing persecution across Pakistan. There are many instances of Sikh girls being kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslims.