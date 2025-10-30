India Successfully Tests 120-Km Range Pinaka Rocket In Odisha

The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur on Monday.

Interestingly, the maiden trial of the 120 km-range rockets was conducted on the same day the project was cleared for the Indian Army by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting held in the afternoon today.

The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. The LRGR impacted the target with textbook precision.

All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. This rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment. The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO on the achievement. He stated that the successful design and development of long-range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of the Armed Forces, terming it a game-changer.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives.

The Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System (MLRS) is a long-range artillery weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Known for its rapid response and precision, the Pinaka system enhances the Indian Army's capability in modern warfare.

One of the biggest success stories among Indigenous weapon systems, the Army is fully backing the missiles, as Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi has already made clear that, as soon as longer-range versions of the Pinaka are ready, the force might drop plans for other alternate weapons.

The Pinaka has been a major success story in the export sector as it has been bought by Armenia, while many European countries, including France, are showing interest in it.

