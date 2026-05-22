India Successfully Test Fires Short Range Ballistic Missile Agni-1

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km.
- India successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 from Odisha's Chandipur
- The launch validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile
- The test was conducted under the Strategic Forces Command's supervision
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New Delhi:
India on Friday successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' from the integrated test range at Odisha's Chandipur, the defence ministry said.
The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said.
"The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the ministry said.
The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.
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