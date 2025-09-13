"India Struck 11 Pak Airbases With Precision": Army Chief On Operation Sindoor

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) on Saturday shared his insights on India's Operation Sindoor, highlighting key aspects of the operation, emphasising India's strategic victory.

In an interview with ANI, KJS Dhillon said that India struck 11 Pakistani airbases with precision on May 10, with none of India's missiles intercepted by Pakistan's air defence.

"...On 10th May, when we struck 11 airbases with precision, not a single missile of ours could be intercepted by Pakistani air defence - that is victory. When not a single aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force could fly out and intercept our projectiles - that is victory," KJS Dhillon told ANI.

He said that Pakistan's Air Force couldn't intercept Indian projectiles, and their DGMO begged for a ceasefire, contacting India's DGMO at 3:35 PM on May 10, adding that Pakistan sought mediation from countries like America and Saudi Arabia for a ceasefire, contrasting India's stance against third-party mediation.

"When Pakistan DGMO calls up our DGMO at 3.35 and 10th May and requests, literally begging for a ceasefire - that is victory. When they go running to America or to Saudi Arabia, asking for mediation and a ceasefire - that is victory. When we say that we don't want a third-party mediation as a policy - that is victory," said Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd).

At least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, following which India launched Operation Sindoor. India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), and also repelled Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) also said that Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, hid himself in a bunker during Operation Sindoor and elevated himself to the position of a field marshal to avoid public scrutiny.

"The only Army chief who went into a bunker during the operations and the only Army chief who elevated himself to a field marshal just to avoid public scrutiny. Also, the only army chief to be accompanying the head of state to the SCO meeting," the retired army official said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Pakistani army chief Munir was elevated to the rank of a field Marshal on May 20, 13 days after India struck terror bases in Pakistan and 10 days after an agreement on cessation of hostilities was reached. Munir is the second person to be elevated to this rank, after former president Ayub Khan, and the first Army chief of independent Pakistan.

Lt Gen Dhillon added, "Only the army chief to be called by the American president for lunch. So much for democracy, so much for sporting the democratic structure. Pakistan Army is the only Army in the world which has never won a war, the only war in the world after WWII had 93,000 surrenders."

Lt Gen Dhillon, who served as the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff from March 2020 to January 2022, is currently the chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

