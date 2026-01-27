India Slams Pakistan's "False, Self-Serving" Claims On Op Sindoor At UN

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council over Islamabad's 'false' claims regarding Operation Sindoor and using terrorism as an instrument of state policy while interfering in India's internal affairs. India's Permanent Representative, Parvathaneni Harish, accused the Pakistani envoy of advancing "a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year."

"The facts on this matter are clear. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalagam in April 2025. This august body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bringing them to justice. That is exactly what we did. India's actions were measured, non-escalatory, and responsible and focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists," Harish said.

"Till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting," he added.

Opposing Pakistan's narrative of emerging victorious in the conflict, the Indian representative asserted that the damage caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain.

On Terrorism

The Indian official mounted a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan's attempts to frame terrorism as a "new normal" in the region. "We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do," Harish said.

He added that Pakistan, which is an elected member of the UN Security Council, "has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people."

"It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism. We will do whatever is required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens," the Indian official added.

On Jammu and Kashmir

Harish also reaffirmed India's position on Jammu and Kashmir and said Islamabad has no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India.

"The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the Indian official asserted.

On The Indus Waters Treaty

Harish also addressed the issue of New Delhi's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He said that India signed the pact 65 years ago in good faith, but Islamabad repeatedly violated its spirit through wars and terror attacks.

"Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India. Thousands of Indian lives have been lost in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks," he said.

"India was compelled to finally announce that the treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism," he added.

The Indian official advised Pakistan to reflect on the rule of law. "It could start by asking itself how it has let its armed forces engineer a constitutional coup through the 27th Amendment and give lifetime immunity to its chief of defence forces," he said.