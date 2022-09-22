'Profound Concern': India 'Strongly' Calls For End To Ukraine War At UN

PM Modi had earlier conveyed his disaproval of the Ukraine war to Vladimir Putin.

In its strongest denunciation of the Russia-Ukraine war, India on Thursday "strongly" called for an end to the armed conflict and said the situation was a matter of "profound concern".

Speaking at the UN Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The outlook appears truly disturbing."

"India is strongly reiterating the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Clearly, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized, this cannot be an era of war," he said.

"Even in conflict situations, there can be no justification for violation of human rights or of international law. Where any such acts occur, it is imperative that they are investigated in an objective and independent manner," he said in some of the sharpest comments from the country on the subject yet.