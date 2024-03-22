'Bharat, Bhutan Partnership Not Limited To Land And Water': PM Modi

He said, "This land has kept Vajrayana Shiksha alive even today."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, lauded the ties between the two nations and said that the partnership between India and Bhutan is not limited to land and water.

Speaking in Thimphu on Friday, PM Modi said, "The Bharat-Bhutan partnership is not limited to land and water... Bhutan is now a partner of Bharat in its space missions."

"Scientists of Bhutan have launched satellites in collaboration with ISRO. We celebrate each other's achievements," he said.

PM Modi said that the relations between India and Bhutan are as ancient as they are new and contemporary.

"When I became the Prime Minister of India in 2014, it was natural for me to visit Bhutan as my first foreign visit. The welcome and warmth extended by Bhutan 10 years ago made the beginning of my visit on duty as Prime Minister a memorable one," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the shared heritage between the two countries and added that they collaborate and celebrate each other's successes.

"Bharat and Bhutan are parts of a shared heritage. Bharat is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. It is the place where Lord Buddha attained Nirvana, whereas Bhutan is the place that embraced and conserved the teachings of Lord Buddha. It has kept alive the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism," PM Modi said.

He said, "This land has kept Vajrayana Shiksha alive even today."

Reminiscing India's lunar mission in his address, PM Modi said that when Chandrayaan was successful, the people of Bhutan were as happy as the people of India.

"We collaborate and celebrate each other's successes. When India's mission Chandrayaan was successful, the people of Bhutan were as happy as the people of India were," PM Modi said.

India became the fourth country to make a successful robotic moon landing last year with its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Later, it successfully launched the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. These milestones not only secured India's standing in the global space economy but also fuelled the engines for the private space sector in India.

PM Modi said that the aspirations and goals of the youth of India and Bhutan are similar and assured the Himalayan country of support at every step to make both BB i.e. Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe successful."

"The relations of Bhutan and India are as ancient as they are new. After becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Bhutan was the first foreign country I visited. I remember the warm welcome I had received 10 years ago when I came to this Land of the Thunder Dragon."

Affirming India's support for Bhutan, he said, "The aspirations and goals of the youth of India and Bhutan are similar. India has set a target of becoming a developed country by 2047, while Bhutan has set a target of becoming a high income country by 2034. To fulfil your goal, India is standing with you at every step to make both BB i.e. Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe successful."

PM Modi thanked the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for conferring on him the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country. He is the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour.

He said, "Today is a big day in my life as an Indian. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest national award. Every award is special in itself, but when an award is received from another country, it strengthens the confidence that both our countries are moving in the right direction."

"This honour is not my personal achievement. It is the honour of India and 140 crore Indians. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there.

He also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of the Bhutan King. PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

PM Modi also held a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay and reviewed bilateral ties. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Bhutan.

PM Modi and Tobgay held discussions on various aspects of the multifaceted bilateral relations and forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India, Bhutan Furthering a partnership rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. PM @narendramodi held discussions with PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership."

PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Thimphu.

