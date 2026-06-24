India Showcases Indigenous Sniper Rifle, Drone Defences At International Police Expo

The International Police Expo 2026 commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday, bringing together security agencies, defence manufacturers, technology firms and law-enforcement experts from more than 25 countries.

The three-day event is showcasing over 300 technologies focused on policing, homeland security and public safety, including India's indigenous Tyto sniper rifle and the country's first AI-enabled anti-drone patrol vehicle.

One of the major attractions on the opening day was the Tyto sniper rifle developed by SSS Defence. Designed for precision operations in urban environments, the rifle represents India's growing push towards indigenous defence manufacturing. Security personnel and international delegations gathered in large numbers to view the weapon system, which has been developed entirely in India.

The exhibition also highlighted the increasing focus on counter-drone technologies. SSS Defence showcased its Varaha Counter Drone System, which identifies aerial threats through acoustic signatures instead of relying solely on radio-frequency detection.

Officials said the system can detect and locate drones by analysing the sound generated by their propellers, providing an additional layer of protection against evolving aerial threats.

Another key attraction was the launch of India's first AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle by Indrajaal Drone Defence. The mobile platform is designed to detect, track and respond to drone incursions while on the move, reflecting the growing integration of artificial intelligence into security operations.

International participation was also prominent at the event. Russian defence manufacturer Kalashnikov displayed the Garuda (SKAT 350 M) unmanned aerial vehicle, a high-altitude drone designed for operations in challenging terrain and electronic warfare environments. The platform attracted considerable attention from agencies exploring advanced surveillance capabilities.

Beyond weapon systems and drones, exhibitors demonstrated a range of digital intelligence and forensic technologies. These included AI-powered forensic analysis tools, mobile investigation laboratories, advanced surveillance systems, cyber intelligence platforms and lawful interception technologies aimed at strengthening investigative capabilities.

Mobility solutions for security forces also featured prominently. AVNL displayed its latest Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle, while the DRDO-CRPF-developed Rakshita motorbike ambulance highlighted efforts to improve emergency response capabilities in difficult terrain.

With participation from government agencies, police organisations and technology innovators, the expo reflects India's increasing emphasis on indigenous innovation and advanced security solutions. Organisers said the event is expected to facilitate collaboration, technology transfer and discussions on the future of policing and homeland security.