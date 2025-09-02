India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan After Massive Earthquake

Following a series of earthquakes that struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 800 people and injuring over 2800, India has extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in the region.

In a post on X on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake."

— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 1, 2025



The aid, highlighted in a post, includes images of trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other food items, symbolising India's commitment to stand by Afghanistan during this challenging time.

On Monday morning, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This was followed by a series of aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.

According to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the earthquake occurred in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, near the Pakistan border, with the epicentre in the Kama district of the region.

The UNOCHA noted that at least 800 people have been killed across four provinces of Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Nuristan, with 12,000 people directly affected as per preliminary reports.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he had spoken with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Afghanistan.

He further noted that India has already dispatched relief material to Afghanistan, with 1000 family tents sent to Kabul and 15 tonnes of food materials moved to Kunar from Kabul by the Indian Mission there.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," Mr Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

As per Al Jazeera, citing Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, at least 812 people have lost their lives and 2,817 have been injured in the tremors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)