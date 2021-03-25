India's New Covid Cases Highest In 5 Months, Two States See Record Surge

Coronavirus India: More than 1.6 lakh deaths - linked to Covid - have been recorded so far.

With 53,476 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since October 23, India's Covid tally rose to 1,17,87,534, the government data showed this morning, as the country continues to see worrying surge in infections.

The spike in the last 24 hours was 13 per cent higher than the fresh cases reported yesterday - 47,262. Over the last two weeks, India has been witnessing a huge spike in fresh infections. Yesterday, the government said a new "double mutant variant" of the coronavirus has been detected in 18 states in the country in addition to many other strains or variants of concern (VOCs) which have also been found abroad.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are the five states that have seen the biggest single-day surge, as per the Health Ministry data. With 31,855 new infections, Maharashtra's tally jumped to 25,64,881.