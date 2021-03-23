Mumbai Bans Holi Celebrations Amid Rise In Covid Cases

The city recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities during the day.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that Holi celebrations, on March 28 and 29, will not be permitted in both private or public places.

The civic body in a circular announced a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places.

Action will be taken against violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, it was stated.

