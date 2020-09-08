Chinese Soldiers Fired In The Air: India Dismisses LAC Allegation

India today accused China of trying to close in on Indian positions and firing shots in the air, but trying to mislead their domestic and international audience with their statements. In a statement, the Army also asserted that at no stage had its soldiers transgressed across the Line of Actual Control or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.



"It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," said India.



"On September 7, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," said the Army.