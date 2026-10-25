India, Rotterdam Port Authorities To Digitalise Cargo Processes: Piyush Goyal

Indian and Rotterdam port authorities are working to digitalise processes in India to speed up cargo evacuation and reduce ship turnaround times, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

He said that there is a need to significantly improve the port capacity in India.

"The customs authorities in India and the authorities at the Port of Rotterdam are engaged to see how we can digitalise in India to bring in modern standards, faster evacuation of cargo, and speed up the turnaround time of ships," he told reporters here.

The minister visited the Port of Rotterdam and met Port of Rotterdam CEO Boudewijn Siemons.

"Despite doubling our port capacity over the past decade, India still needs more capacity. By 2047, we expect port capacity to double twice over the next two decades to support GDP growth and international trade," he said.

He added that the India -EU Free Trade Agreement will provide huge potential to businesses of both sides.

Rotterdam port is Europe's largest port, serving as a gateway for Indian goods to the European market and a key hub for international trade and global supply chains.

The Minister's visit to the Port of Rotterdam underscored the Netherlands' strategic importance as a gateway to Europe, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

With the Agreement expected to create significant new opportunities for Indian exporters, the Netherlands' world-class ports, logistics infrastructure and connectivity with European markets can play an important role in facilitating increased trade flows and strengthening India-Europe supply chains.

Addressing Indian community in Amsterdam, the minister said invited the professionals and academicians to tie with Indian institutes and mentor start-ups.

Talking about youth, he said youth in some parts of the world are getting swayed by negativity. "Sadly you see what's happening in Europe, in many countries, ..that is the only reason I focused on youth...se problems sometimes come up in India also...Idea is that the youth have to be more responsive and responsible...your first loyalty has to be with the land that provides you work and feeds your family, " he said.

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