India Rings In 2025 With Fireworks, Grand Celebrations Across Major Cities

The world welcomed the New Year 2025 with grand celebrations, cultural events, and hope on Tuesday night - after a year of global elections, political turmoil, and war. Hundreds and thousands of people gathered all around to witness spectacular fireworks and engaged in cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations as the world marked another rotation around the sun. In India, the New Year celebrations began in many cities with large gatherings and parties.

Delhi's famous spots - India Gate, Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar - were filled with people.

Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of New Year's Eve and a night of parties, the Delhi Police had put out a humourous social media post to warn drunk drivers, saying that they would hold a "cell block party" for hooligans. The post said this party's "opening performer" is a breathalyser that would identify drunk drivers, adding that they would provide "free transportation" to jail and a "VIP lounge" in the form of jail cells.

Mumbai's Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Carter Road in Bandra were decorated and packed with people. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: PTI

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year.

Photo Credit: ANI

People in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow were seen dancing and celebrating on the streets as the clocks struck midnight.

In Srinagar, a crowd gathered at the clock tower Lal Chowk to celebrate the New Year.

Photo Credit: PTI

In Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets.

Photo Credit: PTI

Percussion instruments were played in the streets of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd for the celebrations.

Photo Credit: PTI

President, PM Modi extend New Year greetings

On New Year's Eve, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation. In her message, she said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and abroad. The coming of the New Year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes in a post on X. "May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he wrote.

Happy 2025!



May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

How the world celebrated

The world ushered in 2025, with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year that brought Olympic glory, a dramatic Donald Trump return and turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine.

New York's iconic Times Square witnessed its annual New Year's Eve ball drop. Nearly a million people gathered for the 115th edition of the celebration, which has been a tradition since 1907.

Photo Credit: AFP

Japan witnessed the world's largest fireworks on New Year's Eve.

Fireworks display in Kōnosu, Japanpic.twitter.com/Bhf1dIdfk6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 31, 2024

In Syria, which recently witnessed the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, people celebrated the New Year with large crowds and fireworks.

Photo Credit: AFP

Vibrant fireworks exploded above the Great Pyramids in Egypt's Cairo.

Photo Credit: AFP

While thousands of people gathered on the streets of Taipei to celebrate the New Year, Sydney - the self-proclaimed 'New Year's capital of the world' - sprayed fireworks.