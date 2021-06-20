India Sees Less Than 60,000 Fresh Covid Cases For First Time In 81 Days

Active cases have decreased by 30,776 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 7,29,243. The daily recoveries have been outnumbering the fresh infections for 38 consecutive day now. About 87,619 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Kerala contributed 12,443 cases to the country's daily numbers, the most among the states. It was followed by Maharashtra (8,912 cases) and Tamil Nadu (8,183 cases).

Over 27 crore people have been administered doses under the massive inoculative drive which began in January, the government said. More than 5.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the age group 18-44, so far, it said.

The country witnessed 1,576 virus-related deaths during the period - the lowest in 63 days, taking the total number of fatalities to 3.86 lakh. But there have been reports of undercounting in states like Bihar and Maharashtra.

Covid victims cannot be paid a compensation of ₹ 4 lakhs as it applies to natural disasters only, the government has told the Supreme Court. In a 183-page affidavit filed late last night, the centre also added that denying compensation for diseases other than Covid would be "unfair".

In Bihar, the High Court pulled up Nitish Kumar government on Saturday over what it called the state's reluctance to publish the number of fatalities during the Covid pandemic period.

Bihar has recently come under the scanner for considerably undercounting the number of deaths related to COVID-19. An NDTV report had shown that close to 75,000 people died in the state of unexplained causes in the first five months of 2021. This is almost 10 times the state's official pandemic death figure -- 7,717.

Many states have begun easing Covid-related lockdown norms amid the receding second Covid wave. The Telangana government on Saturday announced reopening of all educational institutions from July 1.

The Centre, however, has warned states to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease. Vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission, it said.