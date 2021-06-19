Foresee A Third Wave In Next 6 To 8 Weeks: AIIMS Chief To NDTV

India has logged 2.97 crore cases of coronavirus so far.

A third Covid wave in India is "inevitable", and it may hit the country in the next six-eight weeks, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV this morning amid unlocking in various states after weeks of strict restrictions.

"As we have started unlocking, there is again a lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour. We don't seem to have learnt from what happened between the first and the second wave. Again crowds are building up... people are gathering. It will take some time for the number of cases to start rising at the national level. But it could happen within next six to eight weeks... may be a little longer," Dr Guleria said.

"It all depends on how we go ahead in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour and preventing crowds," he added.

A debilitating second wave had led to the shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies in various parts of the country. SOS messages on social media had caught the world's attention with many nations coming forward to help.

Several states have now eased the restrictions after weeks of strict curbs; however, preparations are on against the third wave.