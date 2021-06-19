Coronavirus India Live Updates: 62,480 New Cases, 1,587 Deaths Reported On Friday

The new 1,587 fresh fatalities were the lowest due to Covid in 61 days in the country (File).

India recorded 62,480 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, besides 1,587 more fatalities, which took the country's total tally to above 2.97 crore cases and 3.83 lakh deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

The active caseload declined to 7,98,656, falling below the 8-lakh mark after 73 days. The new 1,587 fresh fatalities were also the lowest in 61 days in the country.

Total recoveries currently stand at 2,85,80,647, with a recovery rate of 96.03%. Daily positivity rate is now 3.24%, remaining below 5% for 11 consecutive days, according to Friday morning's updates.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six crash course programmes to train and upskill around one lakh frontline workers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

