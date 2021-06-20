Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reported 60,753 New Cases, 1,647 Deaths On Saturday

COVID-19 recoveries currently stand at 2,86,78,390 in India (File).

India reported 60,753 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,647 related deaths on Saturday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 2,98,23,546 cases, which includes 3,85,137 fatalities. The recoveries stand at 2,86,78,390, according to Union health ministry's update yesterday morning.

The Centre on Saturday said the easing of Covid-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places. It also urged the states to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV yesterday morning that a third Covid wave in India is "inevitable", and it may hit the country in the next six-eight weeks.

After weeks of strict lockdown restrictions, various states are now unlocking and easing Covid curbs, the latest being Telangana which announced yesterday the complete reopening of the state.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: