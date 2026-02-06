Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

India Condemns Islamabad Mosque Blast, Slams Pak For "Blaming Others"

"The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused,"the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India Condemns Islamabad Mosque Blast, Slams Pak For "Blaming Others"
At least 69 people were killed, and 169 in suicide bombing at a shrine in Pakistan's capital
New Delhi:

India said it rejected "any and every" allegation of involvement in a bombing at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday, which killed at least 31 people, saying such claims were baseless and pointless.

"The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India, Islamabad Mosque Bombing, Pakistan
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com